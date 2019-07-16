

COUDERSPORT - Edwin I. Corey, 95, of Sweden Valley, passed away Friday (July 12, 2019) at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Ed was born on Aug. 8, 1923, in Coudersport, the son of the late Glenn H. & Lida Amelia Roberts Corey. He married the former Lois Chilson on Jan. 21, 1945 and celebrated 63+ years of marriage until her passing May 6, 2009.

Ed was a self employed carpenter and worked on many projects in the Coudersport area including Cole Memorial Hospital. He was a Navy veteran, serving during World War II. Ed was a member of the American Legion Potter Post 192, Coudersport, the Eulalia F&AM Masonic Lodge #342, Coudersport and he loved to work.

Surviving are his two grandsons, Mark F. Corey of Nashville, Tenn., and Matt S. (Marisa) Corey of Boca Raton, Fla.; a granddaughter, Marty A. (Nick) Cummins of Bradford; and great-grandchildren, Garrett and Mason.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ed was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Edwin H. and Mary Anne Corey; brothers, Dean, Hoxie & Rodrick Corey, and a sister, Glendora Chilson.

Family and friends are welcome to a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport. Burial will be private in Sweden Hill Cemetery.

The family suggests contributions in Ed's name to be made to the Edwin Corey Memorial Baseball Fund, C/O Citizen & Northern Bank, P.O. Box 229 Coudersport, PA 16915 or donations can be delivered to the bank in person at 10 North Main Street, Coudersport, to support local baseball organizations and players or to a donation of the donor's choice.

Published in The Bradford Era from July 16 to July 23, 2019