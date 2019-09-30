Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Scheid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Scheid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Scheid Obituary
ULYSSES - Edwin H. Scheid, 91, of Coudersport, died Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born April 1, 1928, in Glenshaw, he was the son of Henry William and Florentine Anna Voller Scheid. On May 24, 1969, in Coudersport, he married the former Dawn E. Clark Walters, who predeceased him on April 28, 2011.
He was a 1946 graduate of Washington Vocational High School in Pittsburgh. A Korean War Veteran, he served honorably with the U.S. Army from 1950-1952. He was employed by West Penn Power from 1949-1950 and Mobile Radio Service from 1952-1969.
Ed was a member of St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Coudersport, the Potter County Snowmobile Club, Potter County Historical Society, and Carl E. Hyde American Legion Post #963 in Ulysses. He was a licensed single engine pilot and a ham radio operator (W3LGM).
Surviving are a brother, Norman W. Scheid of Bushnell, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Cole of Ulysses; nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. The Rev. James C. Campbell will preside. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Carl E. Hyde American Legion Post #963, P.O. Box 236, Ulysses, PA; or the Potter County Historical Society, P.O. Box 605, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now