COUDERSPORT - Edythe Mabel "Edie" Glassmire, 90, of Coudersport, passed away Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at her home.
Edie was born on June 19, 1929 in Coudersport the daughter of the late Oscar and Hannah Haskins Snyder. She married Lewis L. Glassmire on Jan. 22, 1949, in Coudersport. They celebrated 42 years of marriage together until his passing on July 16, 1991.
Edie graduated from Coudersport High School, Class of 1947. She retired, as an officer, from Citizens Trust Co., Coudersport, in 1991 after 27 years of service. She also owned and operated Glassmire Snowmobile Sales with her husband, Lewie, and also worked at J.C. Penney, Coudersport.
Edie was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Coudersport. Earlier in life she was an active volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Mobile and the American Cancer Society. She was a former member of the Coudersport School Board, Coudersport Golf Club, and the Potter County Historical Society. She enjoyed dancing, snowmobiling, golfing, bowling, dining out, and attending her grandchildren's events. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.
Edie is survived by two sons, Lewis (Vicki) Glassmire Jr. of Glenwood, Md., and Samuel (Patty) Glassmire of Coudersport; a daughter, Mary (Mark) Freeman of Coudersport; a brother, Joseph (Patricia) Snyder of Ridgway; nine grandchildren, Katie (Rich) Vines, Kari (Mac) Mackey, Kristopher Glassmire, Kirk Glassmire, Shelby Glassmire, Shane (Haley) Glassmire, Taylor (Danielle) Freeman, Kyle (Jillian) Freeman, Mitchell (Nicole Bowmaster) Freeman; a stepgrandson, Stephen Russell; and four great-grandchildren, Hannah, Charlie and Beatrice Vines and Timothy "Woody" Mackey. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends; Patty Giannotti and Deb Sattazahn.
In addition to her parents and husband, Edie was preceded in death by twin infant sons, four brothers, Don, Milton, Gary, and Allen Snyder; and three sisters, Leone Chase, Anna Lee Troy and Norma Snow.
In the last few years, Edie experienced increasingly declining physical health. She was assisted by loving caregivers and nurses, who became a special part of her family. Their presence allowed Edie to remain in her beloved home.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Edie's life on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3 Borie St. Coudersport, with the Rev. John L. Kallerson, officiating. Burial will be in Homer Cemetery, Homer Twp.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions in Edie's name be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3 Borie St. Coudersport, PA 16915, Potter County Historical Society, 308 N. Main St. Coudersport, PA 16915, Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association 122 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915 or to a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020