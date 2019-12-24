|
KANE - M. Elaine Gillotti, 91, formerly of Kane and Tavares, Fla., died Saturday morning (Dec. 21, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she resided the past four years.
Born Sept. 8, 1928, in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of Kay and Mary Magee Neale. On Dec. 31, 1949, in Kane, she married Virgil Gillotti, who survives.
A homemaker, Elaine belonged to the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed walking, travel and being at the beach.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter Debbie Airgood of Kane, a son Randy (Kim) Gillotti of Warren, grandchildren Rebecca Miller, Michael Airgood and Tyler Gillotti, and great-grandchildren Hemi and Warn Miller.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents, are sisters Ursula Wright and Dorothy Hess, plus a daughter in infancy.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane on Thursday from 10 until 11 a.m., at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., or to the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Dr., both in Kane, PA 16735.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019