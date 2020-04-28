|
|
Eleanor J. Bempkins, 98, of 80 Foster Hollow Road, Bradford, passed away Sunday (April 26, 2020) while in the company of her loving family.
Born Jan. 6, 1922, in Wilkes Barre, she was the only child to the late Wilfred and Jennie Miller Cross.
She was a 1940 graduate of Grand Army of the Republic High School in Wilkes Barre,
and later received her LPN from Bradford Hospital School of Nursing.
On Oct. 13, 1943, in Wilkes Barre, she married Robert J. Bempkins, who preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 1967.
Eleanor had worked as an LPN at the Hannum Memorial Rest Home, and retired after over 25 years as a bookkeeper for the Brad/Corning Federal Credit Union.
She enjoyed gardening and sewing, she was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed going to John Williams on Saturday mornings for breakfast.
Surviving are three daughters, Susanne (John) Egbert of Bradford, Amy (Gary) Clark of Avon Lake, Ohio, and Robin Weaver of Bradford; one son, Robert J. Bempkins of Bradford; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Anna Adler) Clark, Trevor (Cristina Salvador) Clark, Jonathon Weaver and Christopher Weaver; and one great-grandson, Llewyn Clark.
The family will have a Celebration of Life, to be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA PO Box 113 Bradford, PA 16701, or No Feline Left Behind, PO Box 783, Bradford PA 16701.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020