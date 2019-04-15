Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Connor. View Sign

Eleanor E. Connor, 100, formerly of Sartwell Creek in Burtville, passed away at Saturday (April 13, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born April 28, 1918, in Larryville, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Sarah Blair Young. She attended school in Larryscreek.

On April 25, 1938, in the Olean (N.Y.) Methodist Church, by the Rev. Charles Peale, she married Sylvester C. "Chet" Connor, who died June 11, 1999.

Eleanor was a former member of the Sartwell Creek EUB church, where she taught Sunday school. She later attended Sawyer Evangelical Church in Bradford.

She was part of a music group called the "Merry Trio" where she played the banjo before her marriage.

Surviving are one daughter, Patricia A. (Robert) Large of Spring Mills; one son, George E. (Bonnie J.) Connor of Bradford; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren- five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters and five brothers.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Sawyer Evangelical Church; at 1 p.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Brad Preston officiating. Burial will be in Card Creek Cemetery in Roulette.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the Sawyer Evangelical Church, 777 South Kendall Ave., Bradford, PA 16701; or a .

