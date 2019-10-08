|
DUKE CENTER - Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Eleanor L. Hepfer, 90, formerly of Duke Center, passed away at the Sena Kean Manor in Smethport Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) following a lengthy illness.
Friends may call at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 10, 20190) at the St. Raphael's Church in Eldred.
A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's edition of the paper.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019