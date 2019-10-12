|
DUKE CENTER - Eleanor L. Hepfer, 90, formerly of Duke Center, passed away on Sunday, (Oct. 6, 2019) at the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport, following a lengthy illness.
Born on Aug. 28, 1929 in Olean, NY, she was a daughter of George and Ruth Matteson Brown. On Sept. 23, 1947 in the St. Raphael Rectory in Eldred, she married James M. Hepfer, who passed away on April 26, 2002.
She was a 1947 graduate of the Otto High School in Duke Center and had been a lifelong resident of Duke Center.
Eleanor had been employed by KOA Speer Electronics in Bradford and the AVX Co. in Olean. She later retired from the cafeteria staff at the Otto-Eldred High School. She had been a member of the Duke Center Card Club for many years and enjoyed reading and crocheting and loved spending time with her family, especially babysitting her grand and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are four sons, Frederick Hepfer of Timmonsville, SC, Mark (Rhonda) Hepfer of Gifford, Kevin (Sharon) Hepfer of Indian Creek and Scott Hepfer of Mechanicsburg, PA; two daughters, Pamela Deibler of Olean and Jill (Del) Wilber of Biloxi, Miss. and a daughter in law, Renea Hepfer of Palm Bay, FL; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Carl Brown of Farmington, NM, Harold (Deb Kneel) Brown of Cortez, CO, Clinton (Katie) Brown of Dawsonville, GA, Paul (Janet) Brown of Eldred and James (Dorothy) Brown of Virginia Beach VA and two sisters, Maryann (Tom) Clark of Eldred and Sara (Jimmy Paterson) Brown of Salt Lake City, UT.
Eleanor was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Deibler in 2018; a granddaughter, Amanda Hepfer in 1986; a daughter-in-law, Betty Hepfer in 2018 and a son-in-law, Donald Deibler in 2016, and three brothers, Luther, Ramon and Kenneth Brown.
Friends may call at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the St. Raphael Church in Eldred, with the Rev. Thomas Brown, as celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Raphael Cemetery in Eldred. The Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at the funeral home at 6:45 PM.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019