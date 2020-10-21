Eleanor Ruppman Leslie, 99, passed away peacefully at her home on Stone Avenue, Bradford, Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020).
Born on Dec. 11, 1920 in Lindenhurst, N.Y., she was a daughter to the late Charles and Elizabeth Schroder Ruppman.
Eleanor graduated from Hunter College and attended graduate school at Columbia University. She was raised in New York City where she met her husband, Robert Lloyd Leslie, a World War II Army Major and co-founder of Allegheny Bradford Corp.
On Aug. 26, 1950, in Englewood, N.J., Eleanor married Robert Leslie. They were an extremely devoted couple and perfect role models for their family. On Aug. 26, 2020, the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Eleanor, Robert, and daughter Alison moved to Bradford in 1960 when Robert accepted a position with Allegheny Electronics Chemical Company. Eleanor was a gifted teacher who taught in the local school system for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed her profession and working with children, substitute teaching into her eighties. She touched thousands of lives through her profession and otherwise.
In her spare time, Eleanor enjoyed playing bridge, taking long walks, and playing golf at the Pennhills Club. She was a member of the Literary Club, Current Events Club, American Association of University Women, and the First United Presbyterian Church.
The family takes consolation in knowing that the family matriarch lived a long, happy and exemplary life.
Surviving are her husband Robert, of 70 years, daughter and son-in-law, Alison and Paul Steates of New Hartford, N.Y.; five grandchildren whom she adored: Lauren (Wesley) Cupp, Robert Steates, Andrew (Amy) Steates, Katherine Steates and Emily Steates. She is also survived by two cherished great-grandchildren: Leslie Cupp and Ted Cupp.
She was predeceased by her three brothers: Charles, Herman, and Elmer Ruppman.
There will be no public service at this time. A private family memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at the Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica, N.Y.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church of Bradford or the McKean County SCPA.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.