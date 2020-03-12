|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty Ann" Neely-Bolles, of 50 Lang Maid Lane, formerly of 37 Cole Ave., passed away on Saturday (March 7, 2020) at the Bradford Manor, following a short illness.
Elizabeth was born on Dec. 22, 1946 in Bradford and was a daughter of LeRoy Neely and Esther Vecellio-Herbstritt. She was a 1965 graduate of Bradford High School.
In 1968 Elizabeth began working at a number of different places in the Bradford area including Zippo, KOA Speers Factory, and Evergreen Elm Inc. She then became a home health care aide around Bradford for 5 years. Elizabeth then went to work for Bradford Manor and then Bradford Ecumenical Home for 13 years before retiring in 2009.
Elizabeth was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening. Elizabeth loved playing bingo, and animals, especially her buddies Gizmo and Jake, but she truly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was known as a very kind and generous woman who was everybody's friend.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Theresa M. Grove of Bradford and her children James B. Grove of Ridgway and Teagan E. Grove of Bradford, and Scott J. (Cindy) Gallagher of Point Pleasant, N.J., and his children, Tony, Tommy, Jacqueline, and Brianna Star; her aunt Marilyn Miller of Aiken, and her uncle John Walker of Bradford, whom Betty truly loved; and two sisters, Tina Thomas of Bradford and Mary Lou Bryant of Cobistibille.
Elizabeth was predeceased by a sister, Margaret L. Hale and a brother, Tom Neely.
Friends will be received at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 95 E. Corydon St., Bradford, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m., at which time a prayer service will be held. The Rev. Jim Gutting, pastor, will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 East State Street, Olean, N.Y. Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Avenue, Bradford, Pennsylvania 16701.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020