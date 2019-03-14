Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Brinker. View Sign

Elizabeth T. Brinker, 78, formerly of 1130 Big Shanty Road, Lewis Run, passed away on Wednesday (March 13, 2019) at the Bradford Manor, surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 16, 1940, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Louise Suppa Barnes. Beth was a 1958 graduate of Bradford High School, and graduated from Olean (N.Y.) Business Institute.

On July 2, 1960, in the Church of the Ascension, she married Richard W. Brinker, who died March 30, 2003.

Beth was a member of the Lafayette Evangelical Church and served as church treasurer for many years. Later she joined Evans Memorial United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir.

Beth was employed as a legal secretary for over 45 years at McDowell, McDowell, Wick & Daly, then for Atty. Bennett Friedman, and finally for Atty. Joseph Marasco.

Surviving is one daughter, Suzanne M. (Rick) Grandinetti of Bradford; three sons, Timothy R. (Celia) Brinker of Henderson, N.C., Steven W. (Kristen) Brinker of West Bend, Wisc., and Terry L. (Amanda) Brinker of Bradford; and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one grandson, Shane S. Brinker who died June 2, 1998.

Friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., and again from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church in Lewis Run, where at 11 a.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Ken Duffee, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113 Bradford, PA 16701.

