Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Wake
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:45 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Catholic Church
Elizabeth Corah


1928 - 2020
Elizabeth Corah Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY - Elizabeth M. "Betty" Corah, 91, of East Vine Street, passed away Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) in her home.
Born May 13, 1928, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Edward and Mary McGill McElwee. On March 27, 1947, in Lewistown, Md., she married Robert E. Corah, who died March 1, 2006. They were married 58 years.
Betty was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1946. She was employed with the former Cameo Doll Factory, Port Allegany, and later with Bell Telephone Co., as a telephone operator, working in Port Allegany, Cuba, and Olean offices, before her retirement.
She was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Port Allegany, Pioneers with Bell Telephone Co., and American Association of Retired Persons. She enjoyed puzzles, needlepoint, crocheting, embroidery, and collecting porcelain dolls, but most of all, spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons, Robert E. (Sue) Corah and Terry L. (Shelly) Corah, both of Port Allegany; two daughters, Dorothy M. "Dottie" Abbott and Nancy A. (Kirk) Nichols, both of Port Allegany; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; a daughter, Linda L. Corah; two brothers, Edward "Jim" and Paul F. McElwee; two sisters, Mary Ann Losey and Donna Bosworth.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, with the Rev. James Campbell as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany.
A scriptural wake will be held at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the St. Gabriel's Church Memorial Fund.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020
