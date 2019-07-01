Elizabeth Harris

Service Information
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA
16731
(814)-225-4782
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Newell Creek Road
Eldred, NY
Obituary
CORYVILLE - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Harris, 97, passed away on Friday (June 28, 2019) at the Charles Cole Hospital in Coudersport following a brief illness.
Born on Nov. 5, 1921, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of John and Catherine Fitzstephens Caden. On Aug. 16, 1947, in the St. Gabriel's Rectory in Port Allegany, she married Henry B. Harris Jr., who passed away on Oct. 8, 2001. Betty was a 1940 graduate of Port Allegany High School and had resided in Coryville since 1949. Before her marriage, she had been employed as a telephone operator in Port Allegany and after her marriage was a devoted homemaker.
She was a member of the St. Raphael Church in Eldred. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home, and also enjoyed sewing, reading and refinishing furniture.
Surviving are one daughter, Jane Ann (Gregory) Bell of Eldred; five grandchildren, Stephen (Amy) Bell, Erin (Daniel) Waugaman, Nathan (Meaghan) Bell, Sarah (Brenda Harris) Bell and Charles Andrew (Heather) Bell; nine great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Gabrielle Waugaman, Zazeric, Harris and Adelyn Bell, Jackson and Benjamin Bell, and Tenley and Liam Bell; one niece and three nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Caden; and two sisters, Kathryn Roys and Mary Agnes Caden.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Mary's Church, Newell Creek Road, Eldred, with the Rev. Thomas Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Port Allegany.
The family requests memorials be made to St. Gabriel's Cemetery or Moody Hollow Cemetery or to the .
Online condolences can be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from July 1 to July 9, 2019
