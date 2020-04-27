|
COUDERSPORT - Elizabeth M. "Betty" Kertzel, 95, of Roulette, passed away Thursday (April 23, 2020) at the Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Betty was born on July 13, 1924, in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Leon G. and Margretta Riebold Maue Sr. She married Gordon F. Kertzel Jr. on Sept. 7, 1943, in Hazleton. They celebrated 58 years of marriage until his passing on April 19, 2002.
Betty retired from Brockway Glass, Brockway, after 23 years of service. She was a member of the Fishing Creek United Methodist Church, Roulette, the Eastern Star, Myrtle Chapter #46, Port Allegany, Hebron Grange, former member of the Eastern Star, DuBois, and was an avid blood donor. She loved music and singing and was a very active member of the church choir.
Betty is survived by a son, Gordon F. (Sidney) Kertzel of Indialantic, Fla.; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Pedrazzani of Maricopa, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; one nephew, L. George (Denise) Maue, Sugarloaf; and one niece, Linda Fitzgerald of Arlington, Neb.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Leon G. Maue Jr.; and one great-grandson.
Funeral services and burial in Card Creek Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family strongly suggests memorial contributions in Betty's name be made to the Roulette Fire Department, River St., Roulette, PA 16746; or the Fishing Creek United Methodist Church, 1003 West Branch Fishing Creek Rd., Roulette, PA 16746.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020