EMPORIUM - Elizabeth "Betty" Wilkins, age 100, of Emporium, passed away on Sunday (March 17, 2019) at Guy & Mary Felt Manor.
She was born June 18, 1918, at Whitehouse Farm in Amherst County, Va. She was the daughter of Wilfred A. Weakley and Eddie Collyer Abbitt.
She attended E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Va., and Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va. She worked for C&P Bell, Norfolk, Va. for 35 years, starting as a telephone operator and ending as chief operator in the management for education for the entire East Coast.
Betty was an animal lover, especially loving her dogs. She enjoyed swimming, flying (even owning her own plane), and her family. She was a member of the Emporium First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her beloved son, Clinton (Judy) Weekley of Emporium; four grandchildren, Sheila Sparks of Anchorage, Alaska, Jessica (Toby) Herzing of Emporium, Ronnie Weekley of Anchorage, Alaska and Clinton Weekley II of Monticello, Ga.; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, a granddaughter, Elizabeth Martina Weekley (named after her grandmother) and a great-grandson, Tye Justin Pereira.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 6 at the Emporium First United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporium Senior Center, 213 ½ South Maple St., Emporium, PA 15834; or to Emporium First United Methodist Church, 306 Spruce St., Emporium, PA 15834.
Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 23, 2019