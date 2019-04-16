Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Price. View Sign

KEATING SUMMIT - Ella Mae "June" Price, 86, of Route 607, passed away Sunday (April 14, 2019) in her home, with her family by her side.

Born June 9, 1932, in Keating Summit, she was a daughter of Leonard and Charlotte McIsaac Butler. On Dec. 31, 1949, in Emporium, she married James E. Price, who died Sept. 3, 2014.

They were married 64 years.

June was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of the Keating Summit Methodist Church, and the United Methodist Women's Society. She also was a member of the 500 Card Club.

Surviving are two sons, Donald D. (J.K) Price of Export, Gary R. (Tina) Price of Albany, Ore.; three daughters, Yvonne M. Baird and Wendy S. Hulick, both of Keating Summit, and Vicki L. Griswold of Emporium; a stepdaughter, Carol Price in Alabama; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (Leonard) Bosworth of Emporium; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, a son, James E. Price Jr.; three brothers, Jesse, Ernest, and Eugene Butler; and a son-in-law, David Hulick.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Steven Small, pastor of the Keating Summit Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.

Memorials can be made to the Keating Summit Methodist Church.

77 Willow St

Port Allegany , PA 16743

