Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
1929 - 2020
Ellen M. Bagnato, 90, formerly of 1408 High St., Lewis Run, of Congress Street Apartments, passed away, peacefully, Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Born Dec. 1, 1929, in Lewis Run, she was a daughter of the late Francis "Frank" and Frances Curcio Bagnato. She attended Lewis Run School and graduated from St. Bernard High School in 1948.
Ellen worked at Penn Bank from 1948 until she retired in 1985.
Ellen was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run until 1999, and then St. Bernard Church until present. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends. She was able to enjoy watching her many nieces and nephews reach special milestones in their lives. Ellen was such a loving, kind, and compassionate person who always put the needs of others before herself.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews including Mary Doyle and Gina Horton and grandnieces, Jocelyn Burgess and Brooke Horton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Mary Looker, Josephine Dailey, Antoinette Bagnato, Pauline Bagnato, and Carmella Champlin; three brothers, James Bagnato, Rocco Bagnato, and Michael Bagnato; one niece, Susan Doyle; and one nephew, Michael Bagnato.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Jim Gutting, senior associate, as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020
