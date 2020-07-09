Ellen D. Valerius, 68, of 79 Lincoln Ave., Bradford, went peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior, with her daughters by her side on Monday (July 6, 2020).
Born on Sept. 1, 1951, in Bradford, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Madeline Johnson Ransome. She attended the Limestone Union Free High School.
Ellen married Louis D. Valerius on May 10, 1974, in Bradford, who preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 2009.
She was a hard worker, helping Lou in the family business, Valerius and Son Heating and Plumbing, and then received her GED in 1992. Ellen then attended BOCES from 1992-93 receiving her associates degree in nursing, working as an LPN for Bradford Hospital for 20 years.
Ellen enjoyed cooking for everyone and doing crafts with her great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing with her cats Bella and Izzy. Her favorite saying was "it is what it is!"
She is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Greg) Niver of DuBois and Tammy (Bob) Simonds of Bradford; grandchildren, Amanda Harris, Brenda Conkey, Sarah Dibble, Samantha Simonds, David Valerius, Robert Simonds, Gregory Niver, Nate Niver, Mercedes Simonds; and several great-grandchildren.
Ellen was preceded in death by a son David S. Valerius, her parents, husband, two sisters, Lala Ransome Myers and Bev Bonhoff; and two brothers, Donald Ransome and Charles Ransome.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 11, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Bradford First Church of the Nazarene, 55 North Bennett St., Bradford, with Pastor Greg Niver officiating.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to www.suicideprevetionlifeline.org/donate
in honor of Ellen.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.