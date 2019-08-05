Home

Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
Smethport, PA
Elmer Campbell


1936 - 2019
Elmer Campbell Obituary
SMETHPORT - Elmer Duane Campbell, 83, of Smethport, passed away Saturday (August 3, 2019) at his home in Smethport.
He was born March 19, 1936 in Betula, a son of Peter Paul and Cleta Lucinda Burdick Campbell. On January 3, 1959, in St. Elizabeth Church, Smethport, he married Rose Marie Bizzak, who survives.
Mr. Campbell was a 1954 graduate of Smethport High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Elmer worked at Pierce Glass of Port Allegany as a mechanic from 1960 until his retirement in 1998.
Elmer enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Smethport. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Smethport Country Club, where he was a former member of the board of directors. After his retirement, he maintained the golf carts at the country club. He enjoyed his grandchildren and all their activities over the years. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn. He was a member of the AFL-CIO-CLC.
He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his wife, Rose; his son, John Paul (Anita) Campbell of Bentleyville; his daughter, Vicki Anne (James) Alfieri of Smethport; his five grandchildren, Jill Elizabeth Campbell, Ian Nicholas (Kim) Campbell, April Lynn (Todd) Willis, Steven Dominic Alfieri and Laura Rose Alfieri; and his many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Smethport. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion, Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport.
Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Church, Smethport, or a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019
