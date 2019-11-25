Home

Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Elmer Knauer


1945 - 2019
Elmer Knauer Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY - Elmer Y. Knauer, 73, of Benson Hollow Road, passed away unexpectedly Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) in his home.
Born Dec. 19, 1945, in Rehrersburg, he was a son of George and Kathryn Yost Knauer. He married Gloria Jean Sherwood, who died June 10, 2002.
Elmer was a longtime resident of the area and attended the Sartwell Creek Union Church, Burtville.
Mr. Knauer was a self-employed dairy farmer for 42 years, before his retirement.
He enjoyed farming, hunting, and spending time with his family and his dogs.
Surviving are a son, Elmer E. (Shana) Knauer of Port Allegany; a daughter, Tonya J. (Tom) Sorton of Port Allegany; two grandchildren, Elmer C. Knauer and Klarah J. Knauer, both of Port Allegany; two brothers, George Y. Knauer and Phares Y. (Betty) Knauer, both of Coudersport; eight sisters, Pauline Y. Hartranft of Myerstown, Kathryn Y. (Leroy) Hartranft of Bernville, Minnie Y. (Phil) Morey of Roulette, Marie Y. Young and Edith Y. (Randy) Empson both of Genesee. Louisa Y. Berndt of Fleetwood, Emma Y. Dynda of Port Allegany, Ida Mae Y. (Bill) Chilson of Foley, Ala.; a brother-in-law, Larry Rockefeller of Bolivar, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Barbara Knauer of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David Y. Knauer and Noah Y. Knauer; two sisters, Mildred Y. Hartranft and Josephine Y. Rockefeller; five brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.
Friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Allen Long, pastor of the Sartwell Creek Union Church, officiating. Burial will be in Grimes Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to the McKean County SPCA.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019
