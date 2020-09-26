Elva L. Vaughan, 66, of Bradford, passed away on Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1954, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Willis and Elva Hart Goff.
She was a graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
On May 6, 2011, in Bradford she married Gary L. Vaughan, who survives.
She was a member of the First Wesleyan Church. Several years ago she taught Sunday school at the church for the handicapped children. She loved spending time with her family; especially her husband and grandchildren.
She was employed by Futures Rehabilitation Center for a short time until she became a stay-at-home mother.
In addition to her husband of nine years, Gary Vaughan of Bradford, she is also survived by one daughter, Brenda Bailey of Bradford; two sons, James Kroah of St. Marys and Bill (Tina) Kroah of Gifford; one brother, Mike (Natalie) Goff of Bradford; nine grandchildren, Corey Bailey, Brittany Bailey, Brooke (Tyler Meyer) Bailey, Andrew, Shane, Sarah, Isaac, Emma and Ty and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by one sister, Donna Bouquin, one infant brother, Billy Goff and her beloved great-granddaughter who passed away two months prior, Kiara Meyer. She also had one brother, William Pat Goff Sr. who followed her to heaven the following morning.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date to be announced.
Donations in her memory can be made directly to the Mascho Funeral Home either by mail or on Elva's obituary page to help the family with the cost of the funeral.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
