WELLSBORO - Elwood Howard Austin, 89, of Harrisburg, formerly of Wellsboro, passed away Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019) at his home, after an extended battle with cancer.
Elwood was born on Nov. 4, 1930, in Sayre, son of the late Kenneth J. and Wanda M. Price Austin. He married the former Ann H. Hotchkiss on Dec. 23, 1951, and they had celebrated 64 years of marriage together until her passing on Oct. 17, 2016.
Elwood graduated from Wellsboro High School, Class of 1948 and was president of their Alumni Association. He was a radio master on a submarine for the Navy during the Korean War. Elwood worked for the United States Postal Service for 30+ years including serving as postmaster for the Emporium Post Office.
Elwood was a very active member of the First Baptist Church, Wellsboro. He was also a member of the Wellsboro American Legion, Post 84, the Rotary Club of Emporium, and a Ham Amateur Radio Club. He enjoyed fixing antique clocks and gardening.
Elwood is survived by six daughters, Patricia A. (Robert) Steele of Millerstown, Brenda A. (Bill) Mancinelli of Shamong, N.J., Sandy A. Matier of Harrisburg, Susan A. Dengler of Harrisburg, Karen A. (James) Keller of Harrisburg, and Sharon A. (John) Rozema of Harrisburg; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Ann, and his parents, Elwood was preceded in death by brothers, Wendell, Don and Bruce Austin and a sister, Beverly Austin.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. to noon at the First Baptist Church, 25 Central Ave., Wellsboro. A funeral service will be held immediately after at noon with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey McCleary officiating. Burial will be private in Wellsboro Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions in Elwood's name be made to the First Baptist Church, 25 Central Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901 or to the , 1948 East Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Arrangements in the care of the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Wellsboro.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019