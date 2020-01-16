|
|
KANE - Emil Edward "Diny" Zarnick, 95, of 366 Pennsylvania Ave., passed away Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born Oct. 9, 1924, in James City, he was a son of the late Frank and Frances Cehovin Zarnick.
Diny served in the Army during World War II in the European Campaign with the 5th Division, attaining the rank of corporal.
He worked at Stackpole for over 30 years, retiring in 1986.
Diny grew up in James City and loved sports and played baseball and basketball in his younger years. He got his nickname "Diny" because he moved like dynamite on the basketball court. He was an avid hunter, winning the Big Buck contest in the 80s. He was a devoted and proud father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his great carpentry skills, his love of Penn State football and how much fun he had playing Crazy 8s He was a number one supporter of the Kane Wolves and Penn State sports.
Surviving are four daughters, June (Karl) Ross of Kane, Diane Scholle of Santa Barbara, Calif., Georgia (Mike) Johnson of Kane and Carol (Ed) Kocjancic of Kane; a sister, Olga Zdarko of Warren; four grandsons, Mark Ross, Martin Ross, Ryne Scholle and Ryan Thomas; four granddaughters, Hannah Scholle, Kirstie Kocjancic, Danielle Kocjancic and Shannon Kocjancic; his brother-in-law, John Mertz of Kane; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, Louis, Joe and Tony Zarnick; and five sisters, Mary Lauffenberger, Frances Campbell, Rose Erick, Ann Hillman and Stella Zarnick.
Friends will be received Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. in the gathering space at St. Callistus Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William J. O'Brien, pastor, as celebrant. Entombment will be in St. Callistus Mausoleum at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Drive, Kane, PA 16735.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020