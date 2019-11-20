Home

Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Emil Johnson


1926 - 2019
Emil Johnson Obituary
KANE - Emil L. Johnson, 92, formerly of Ludlow, died early Monday morning, (Nov. 18, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where he resided.
Born Dec. 17, 1926 in Smethport, he was the son of Carl and Jennie Dinge Johnson. On February 26, 1951 in East Kane, he married the former Mildred Larson, who preceded him in death.
Emil Johnson served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.
Emil had worked for the Erie Railroad, then Bovaird & Seyfang in Bradford, and finally for Cochran Lumber in Ludlow. He was a charter member of the Kane Revival Center.
Surviving are a stepson Ron (Carol) Johnson of Bradford, step-granddaughter Shelley Bennett of Bedford, Va., three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death, besides his wife and parents, by a sister Evelyn Combs.
A memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Revival Center.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019
