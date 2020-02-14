|
|
Emma Jane Burgess, 93, formerly of 973 South Ave., Custer City, passed away Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020) at Madison Center, Morgantown, W.Va.
Born Feb. 16, 1926, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Ausel and Ellen Hock Ausel Eschrich. She was a 1944 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Aug. 24, 1945, in Degolia, she married William F. Burgess who died Oct. 12, 1989.
She was a member of Evans Memorial United Methodist Church.
Surviving is one daughter, Chery (Dan) Oster of Farrell, and one son, William Burgess of Morgantown; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Willard and Richard Burgess.
There will be no public visitation. Friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Service at a later date in the spring in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Avenue, with the Rev. Ken Duffee, pastor of the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020