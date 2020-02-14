Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Burgess


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Burgess Obituary
Emma Jane Burgess, 93, formerly of 973 South Ave., Custer City, passed away Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020) at Madison Center, Morgantown, W.Va.
Born Feb. 16, 1926, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Ausel and Ellen Hock Ausel Eschrich. She was a 1944 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Aug. 24, 1945, in Degolia, she married William F. Burgess who died Oct. 12, 1989.
She was a member of Evans Memorial United Methodist Church.
Surviving is one daughter, Chery (Dan) Oster of Farrell, and one son, William Burgess of Morgantown; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Willard and Richard Burgess.
There will be no public visitation. Friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Service at a later date in the spring in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Avenue, with the Rev. Ken Duffee, pastor of the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -