Emma Miller

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Emma Mapes Ray Miller of High Springs passed Aug. 13, 2020. She was 92.

She was born in Beech Creek, Pa. to Raymond and Florence Mapes.

She graduated from Lock Haven High School, then worked for Sylvania. In 1950 she joined the Navy where she met her husband Bernard "Pat" Ray.

They had five children; Jon Ray and Lynn Matthews preceded her in death, Gail Wilson, Joseph and Jeffrey Ray survive her, as well as 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A brother Ken Mapes also survives her as well as several nieces and nephews.

Emma worked for Corning Glass Works for 29 years. After retirement she married Homer Miller in 2002.

Emma's remains were cremated and will be placed in Beech Creek, where there will be a private service. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Haven Hospice in Gainesville.

