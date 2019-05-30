Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emogene Barth. View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-6337 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Emogene S. Barth, 85, formerly of 294 East Main St., Bradford, passed away Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.

Born Sept. 24, 1933, in Port Allegany, she was the daughter of the late Franklin P. and Ida May Lewis Schoonover. She attended school in Shinglehouse.

On May 11, 1952, in Angelica, N.Y., she married Robert O. Barth, who passed away on Aug. 4, 1969.

For many years, she raised her family, than began working at the Bradford Manor in food service, retiring after 15 years.

Emogene was involved with the cub scouts as a den mother and the community outreach for many years.

She enjoyed her home, grandchildren and family, and working on crafts.

Surviving are four daughters, Deana Wells of Bradford, Patricia Morris of Bradford, Wendy Persing of Bradford, and Vicki Dutton of Dunkirk, N.Y.; one son, Darryl (Bonnie) Barth of Winston Salem, N.C.; 12 grandchildren, Joshua, Aaron, Timothy, Randall, Robert, Ashley, Jessica, Austin, Steven, Ryan, Madison, and Katherine; nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, six brothers, five sisters, a son-in-law, James R. "Randy" Morris; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where at 1 p.m. funeral services will be held with Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating. Burial will be in Mount View Cemetery in Olean, N.Y.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the or the .

Online condolences may be made at



Emogene S. Barth, 85, formerly of 294 East Main St., Bradford, passed away Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.Born Sept. 24, 1933, in Port Allegany, she was the daughter of the late Franklin P. and Ida May Lewis Schoonover. She attended school in Shinglehouse.On May 11, 1952, in Angelica, N.Y., she married Robert O. Barth, who passed away on Aug. 4, 1969.For many years, she raised her family, than began working at the Bradford Manor in food service, retiring after 15 years.Emogene was involved with the cub scouts as a den mother and the community outreach for many years.She enjoyed her home, grandchildren and family, and working on crafts.Surviving are four daughters, Deana Wells of Bradford, Patricia Morris of Bradford, Wendy Persing of Bradford, and Vicki Dutton of Dunkirk, N.Y.; one son, Darryl (Bonnie) Barth of Winston Salem, N.C.; 12 grandchildren, Joshua, Aaron, Timothy, Randall, Robert, Ashley, Jessica, Austin, Steven, Ryan, Madison, and Katherine; nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, six brothers, five sisters, a son-in-law, James R. "Randy" Morris; and several nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where at 1 p.m. funeral services will be held with Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating. Burial will be in Mount View Cemetery in Olean, N.Y.Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the or the .Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Published in The Bradford Era from May 30 to June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close