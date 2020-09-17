WASHINGTON, Pa. - Emogene Louise Salvucci, 82, of Washington, died on Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) in her home.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1937, in Apollo, a daughter of the late Oral Kerner and Alvirda "Birdie" MacIntyre (Frank).
Emogene was a 1955 graduate of Bradford High School.
Mrs. Salvucci retired after 35 years working as a dental chair side assistant.
Emogene was a member of the First Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a member and Treasurer of WNALC (Women of the North American Lutheran Church). Emogene loved her church family, and church activities.
An avid reader, she enjoyed ceramics, quilting, and was a fantastic pie baker. She loved to travel in her motorhome, especially out west to the Rockies. Emogene especially loved spending time with her favorite granddaughter.
On Oct. 25, 1980, she married George Salvucci, who survives.
Also surviving are a brother, William Kerner of Apollo; a granddaughter, Trisha Maree (Van) Denby of Clarksville, Tenn.; a great grandson, Hulstyn; a daughter-in-law, Danille; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Hugh Thompson.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Lutheran Church, on a later date to be announced by Pastor Robert Grewe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 92 West Walnut St., Washington, PA 15301; or the American Heart Association
, 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.
Additional information, and online guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.