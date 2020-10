Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Emogene's life story with friends and family

Share Emogene's life story with friends and family



A memorial service for Emogene Louise Salvucci, 82, of Washington, who died Sept. 15, 2020, will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., in Togi's Restaurant, 412 East Main Street, Bradford, PA 16701.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store