Eric Glover

Eric J. Glover, 50, of Bradford, passed away on Thursday, (June 25, 2020) at his home after a lifelong struggle with alcohol addiction.
He was born on May 26, 1970 in Bradford, a son of Janet Heath Glover and the late Charles Glover.
He was a 1988 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
He was enlisted in the US Navy from 1990-1993; serving on the USS Concord (AFS-5) supplying the fleet during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He also worked with HAZ-MAT and was an Advanced Shipboard Fireman. After Signalman training he worked in communications aboard the USS Constellation (CV-64).
He later attended LPN Nurses training at B.O.C.E.S. in Olean, NY. He worked in the healthcare field specializing in dialysis as a Patient Care Technician and a Reuse Technician. He also attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
He enjoyed sports, car races, hunting, skiing, camping, any outdoor recreation and anything that went fast. He was a member of the American Legion Post 108, Bradford for several years. He was a loving and caring person who had a great compassion for people and enjoyed making them smile and laugh.
In addition to his mother, Janet Glover of Bradford he is also survived by two brothers, David (JoAnn) Glover of Bradford and Greg (Michele) Glover of Sinking Spring; one nephew, Andrew Glover; three nieces, Amanda, Madison and Morgan Glover and five cousins, Dana, Pete, David, Alan and Janet.
At the family's request private services will be held at their convenience.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701 or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc.
Online Condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 27 to Jul. 6, 2020.