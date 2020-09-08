KANE - Eric Scott Hannold, 46, of Baden, and formerly of Kane, passed away Monday (Aug. 31, 2020) at his residence.
Born March 28, 1974, in Kane, he was a son of Charles "Butch" Hannold and the late Judith Durnell Hannold.
Eric worked as an international tax accountant. He had started with Marriott Hotels and later worked for PNC in Pittsburgh, followed by employment with Highmark.
He was an avid fisherman and a devoted fan of the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni Association.
In addition to his father, Eric is survived by his stepmother, Peggy Hannold; stepbrother, David Figley of Wilcox; a stepsister, Lora Arrigo of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Besides his mother, Eric was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Durnell, to whom he was very close.
Friends and family may attend a memorial service at 11:00 am Saturday at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. David Pflieger officiating.
Memorials in Eric's memory may be made to the Pennies from Heaven Fund, P.O. Box 310, Bradford Woods, PA 15015
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
