Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hill Memorial United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Memorial United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Erla Frick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erla Frick


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erla Frick Obituary
Erla K. Frick, 96, of 25 Clark Drive, Bradford, passed away Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born June 29, 1923, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Norman D. and Lena M. McKenzie Foster. She grew up in Aiken and attended Cyclone schools. She was a 1941 graduate of Smethport High School.
On June 27, 1951, in Degolia, she married Ivan R. Frick, who died Jan. 12, 2000.
Mrs. Frick was a member of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, Chapter 61 Order of Eastern Star, and enjoyed traveling.
Erla was employed as a clerk, at Woolworth's and Century Home Center for many years, retiring in 1985.
Surviving are two daughters, Marcia (James) Alter of Willow Spring, N.C., and Norma O'Hern of Largo, Fla.; one son, James (Diane) Frick of Limestone, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Michael Frick, Elizabeth Frick, Jaime Robinson, Eric Alter and Lindsey O'Hern; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Howard Foster; one half-sister, Mary "Tootie" Smith; and one infant sister, Norma Foster.
Friends may call on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., and again on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church; at 11 a.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Degolia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church or a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Download Now