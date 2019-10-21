|
Erla K. Frick, 96, of 25 Clark Drive, Bradford, passed away Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born June 29, 1923, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Norman D. and Lena M. McKenzie Foster. She grew up in Aiken and attended Cyclone schools. She was a 1941 graduate of Smethport High School.
On June 27, 1951, in Degolia, she married Ivan R. Frick, who died Jan. 12, 2000.
Mrs. Frick was a member of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, Chapter 61 Order of Eastern Star, and enjoyed traveling.
Erla was employed as a clerk, at Woolworth's and Century Home Center for many years, retiring in 1985.
Surviving are two daughters, Marcia (James) Alter of Willow Spring, N.C., and Norma O'Hern of Largo, Fla.; one son, James (Diane) Frick of Limestone, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Michael Frick, Elizabeth Frick, Jaime Robinson, Eric Alter and Lindsey O'Hern; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Howard Foster; one half-sister, Mary "Tootie" Smith; and one infant sister, Norma Foster.
Friends may call on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., and again on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church; at 11 a.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Degolia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church or a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019