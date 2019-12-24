|
Erma P. Spaulding, 86, of Wolf Run Road, Rew, passed away Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born Dec. 18, 1933, in Concord, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth J and Ernestine Lightcap Dodge.
On July 8, 1959, in Concord, N.Y., she married Floyd N. Spaulding, who passed away Jan. 2, 1989.
She attended school in East Concord, N.Y. She retired from W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Co. as an inspector in 1997 after 22 years of service.
She was a bingo fanatic, enjoyed game shows and reality TV. She was also an avid Buffalo Bills fan and also enjoyed traveling the world with her family.
She is survived by six children, Daniel (Karen) Spaulding of Crossville, Tenn., Robert Spaulding of Rew, Brian Spaulding of Miami Beach, Fla., Beth Ann (Lew) Bennett of Oak Hill, Va., David (Cyndy) Spaulding of Sarasota, Fla. and Nancy (Michael) Sipko of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Jodi (Lisa) Spaulding, Jessica Mackey, Geoffrey (Morgan) Spaulding, Jason Bennett, Lauren (Kevin) Thompson, Jeremie (Alicia) Sipko and Damian (Jeffrey) Sipko; six great-grandchildren; a brother James (Kitty) Dodge; a sister Sherry (Gene) Szewczykowski and several nieces and nephews.
Private visitation and services will be held for the family. A celebration of Erma's life will be held in the summer. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Springville, N.Y.
Memorial contributions can be made to the or the .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hartle -Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hartletarbox.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019