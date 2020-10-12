COUDERSPORT - Ernest R. "Ernie" Boucher, 79, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday (Oct. 8, 2020) at UPMC Cole, Coudersport, following a brief illness.
Born on May 11, 1941, in Coudersport, he was the son of Earnest R. and Alice Kriss Boucher. Ernie was a graduate of Coudersport High School, class of 1959. In 1963, he was drafted by the United States Army and served in Vietnam. On October 8, 1967, in Rew, he married Karilyn K. Greene, who survives.
Throughout his life, Ernie was a local truck driver and later an over-the-road truck driver along with his wife until their retirement in 2003. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, guns, fishing, riding his motorcycle and going on hunting trips, along with spending time with animals, especially his dogs.
After retirement, he and Karilyn enjoyed many trips to National Parks around the US as well as hunting in Newfoundland. Over the past decade, he enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his wife and dogs.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by three sons, Eric (Mickie) Boucher of Austin, Scott (Sheri) Boucher of Coudersport and Jeff (Richard Schweikart) Boucher of St. Marys; two granddaughters, Casey Burns of Ephrata and Erika Boucher of Asheville, N.C.; three grandsons, Brandon Boucher and Levi Boucher, both of Coudersport, and Clay Boucher of Emporium; one great-grandson, Zayne; and one great-granddaughter, Temperance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy; and infant son, Michael.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Sweden Hill Cemetery. Services will be held privately by the family.
Memorials can be made to Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915 or to the Coudersport American Legion Post 192, 2 Buffalo Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Ernie's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Ernie, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.