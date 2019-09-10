|
|
Ernest L. "Ernie" Himes, 91, of 8054 Rt. 59, Lewis Run, passed away Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Feb. 13, 1928, in Brockway, he was a son of the late Roy and Neta Miller Himes.
On Nov. 11, 1951, in Brockway, he married Vivian F. Costen Himes, who survives.
He was a 1946 graduate of Brockway High School. On June 19, 1946, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 10, 1947.
Ernie worked for Bell Telephone Company in Punxsutawney for 16 years and retired from Verizon as a supervisor after 34 years in Bradford.
He was an avid hunter, and fisherman, enjoying many trips to Canada. He and his wife enjoyed camping and traveling all over North America.
Mr. Himes is survived by his wife Vivian, of 67 years, as well as three sons, Richard L. (Diane) Himes of DuBois, Thomas E. (Janice) Himes and Dennis D. (Ronda) Himes, all of Lewis Run; five grandchildren, Eric Himes, Brian Himes, Matthew Himes, Rebecca Himes, and Jamie Troese; three great-grandchildren, Alana, Layla, and Emberly, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Bernadine Himes, and two brothers, Daryl and Dennis Himes.
Friends will be received on Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc,. East Main Street, and again on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church, where at 11 a.m. funeral services will be held with Rev. Robert Baldwin, Pastor officiating. Committal services and military honors by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108 will follow in McKean Memorial Park.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church.
