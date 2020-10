Or Copy this URL to Share





COUDERSPORT - Ernest R. "Ernie" Boucher, 79, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, PA, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, (Oct. 8, 2020), at UPMC Cole, Coudersport, following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements, entrusted to the care of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store