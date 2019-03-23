Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Johnson. View Sign

Esther "EJ" Ruth Johnson, 88, of Irishtown, passed away Thursday (March 21, 2019) at her residence, after a lengthy illness.

Born Feb. 16, 1931, in her family's home near Rew, she was a daughter of the late Guy M. and Kittie B. Miles Raught.

In 1936, she and her family moved from Rew to Hazel Hurst. Esther attended Kushequa Elementary School and graduated from Hamlin High School in 1949.

On June 10, 1950, she married Axel J. "AJ" Johnson who died Dec. 1, 2018.

AJ & EJ started dating in 1945. They loved square dancing, especially wherever Cowgirl Clara was performing. She also enjoyed bowling, yardwork, Schmidt's and spending time with her family and friends. In 1955 they moved into their home in Irishtown and enjoyed 68 devoted years together.

EJ worked at Hanley Brick for 11 years, and Dresser Manufacturing for 33 years, retiring in 1997. She assisted AJ doing bookkeeping for Lafayette Township while he was a supervisor. She was widely respected for her work ethic and sense of responsibility. In 44 years of employment she never requested a sick day.

She was a 50-year Golden Star Sister in the Phoenix Chapter #15 of Smethport of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Surviving is her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl (Rick) Lutz of Bradford; three sisters, Mary Walker of El Cajon, Calif., Carol Stroup of Mount Jewett, and Adda (Dale) Swanson of Smethport; one brother, Guy (Kay) Raught of Hazel Hurst; two sisters-in-law, Edie Raught and Shirley Raught, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Geraldine Nunn, Virginia Klein, and four brothers, Bill, Don, Dick and Tom Raught.

Family will be receiving friends on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where members of the Phoenix Chapter #15 of the Order of the Eastern Star will conduct services at 12:45 p.m. followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in McKean Memorial Park.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Lafayette Volunteer Fire Department, or the Community Nurses Home Support Services Inc. 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

