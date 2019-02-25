Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Shonts. View Sign

Esther B. Sylvester Shonts, 96, of 56 Shonts Road, Bradford, passed away Saturday (Feb. 23, 2019) surrounded by her family, at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born Jan. 26, 1923, in Humphrey, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Avery and Anna Howe. She was a 1941 graduate of Great Valley (N.Y.) High School.

On Jan. 25, 1949, she married Samuel Sylvester, who died Nov. 9, 1998. Then on Oct. 6, 2004, she married Kenneth A. Shonts, who survives.

Esther had been employed at Bell Telephone and later was a real estate agent at Century 21, and Hometown Realty.

She was a member of St. Bernard Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband Ken is one son, Steve Sylvester of Hollywood, Fla.; one stepson, Ralph Shonts in Arkansas; two stepgrandchildren, Lisa Gomes and Valerie Bledsoe; and one niece, Cindy Lovette-Kauffman.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Sam, one stepdaughter Elizabeth Gomes, one niece Mary Beth Lovette-McMahon, and several brothers and sisters.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to a .

