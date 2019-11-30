Home

Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Ethel McMillen


1934 - 2019
Ethel McMillen Obituary
Ethel Lois McMillen, 85, of 1018 W. Washington St., passed away Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at her daughter Cindy's residence.
Born Aug. 22, 1934, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Madeline Sloppy Fox. She was a 1952 graduate of Hamlin Township High School.
On Feb. 14, 1953, in St. Francis Church, she married Robert J. McMillen, who preceded her in death on April 14, 2019.
Ethel was a member of St. Bernard Church and enjoyed camping, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her faithful canine companion, "Mitzy."
She was employed at Zippo Manufacturing from 1952 until she retired in 1996.
Surviving are one daughter, Cindy M. (Mike) Wilber of Bradford; three sons, Gordon E. (Denise) McMillen of Clearwater, Fla., Kevin E. McMillen of Orchard Park, N.Y., and Robert J. (Cathy) McMillen II of Rochester, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Eric (Monica) McMillen, Stephen (Chelsea) Wilber, Tyler Wilber, and Michael Todd Wilber; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Evelyn Nogar and Emma Jean Stalker.
Private funeral services will be held for family at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the St. Bernard Church Building Fund, or the .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019
