ULYSSES - Eunice H. "Dolly" Buterbaugh, 86, of Westfield, died Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) in UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.

