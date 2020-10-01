1/1
Evelyn Ackman
EMPORIUM - Evelyn Ackman, 88, formerly of Old West Creek Road, Emporium, died Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) in Guy & Mary Felt Manor, where she has been a resident since 2017.
Born July 16, 1932, in Rew, she was the daughter of John and Mabel Lindquist Johnson. On Oct. 17, 1953, in Emporium she married Milbert "Cappy" Ackman, who died Oct. 28, 2001.
Evelyn was a 1950 graduate of Bradford High School, was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporium and with her husband was co-owner of Cappy's Clothes from 1976 to 2017 also in Emporium. She was known for her knitting and her signature Christmas Stockings which she gifted to family & friends.
Survivors include: one son, Douglas Ackman of Sacramento, Calif.; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Barbara Johnson of Smethport, Joan Ackman of Emporium, and Wilma and Don Davidson of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by an infant daughter Tamara, three sisters and four brothers.
Funeral and committal services will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joseph Short, pastor, officiating. Friends will be received at the church for one hour prior to the services.
Burial will be in Newton Cemetery, Emporium.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 306 Spruce St., or Guy & Mary Felt Manor, 110 E Fourth St., both in Emporium, PA 15834.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Coppersmith-Condon Funeral Home, Emporium.

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coppersmith-Condon Funeral Home
6 West 6th Street
Emporium, PA 15834
(814) 486-3710
