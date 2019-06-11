Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Thorne. View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-362-6643 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn R. Thorne, 85, of 36 State St., formerly of Burnside Avenue, Bradford, passed away Sunday (June 9, 2019) at Mercy Hospital, Buffalo, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family.

Born Sept. 11, 1933, in Matawan, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Glenwood and Elizabeth Kitzman Thorne.

After attending school in New Jersey, she moved to Bradford in 1955.

Evelyn worked as a housekeeper for Beacon Light for 23 years.

She was a former member of Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Greater Bradford Senior Center. She sang on the radio in Asbury Park, N.J., and with the country band at the senior center, and with the Jolly Oldsters. She enjoyed playing guitar and singing with her children at area holiday events, as well as knitting and crocheting.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda D. (Joe) Bishop of Bradford and Ruth Ann E. (John) Kline of Bradford, one son, James W. (Judy) Johnson of Custer City; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband Arthur E. Crooks Sr.; one son, Arthur E Crooks II; one grandson, Kevin Lee Bishop; two brothers, three sisters, and her fiance, James W. Johnson, who was killed in 1949.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.

Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to the Bradford Senior Center, or a .

Online condolences may be expressed at Evelyn R. Thorne, 85, of 36 State St., formerly of Burnside Avenue, Bradford, passed away Sunday (June 9, 2019) at Mercy Hospital, Buffalo, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family.Born Sept. 11, 1933, in Matawan, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Glenwood and Elizabeth Kitzman Thorne.After attending school in New Jersey, she moved to Bradford in 1955.Evelyn worked as a housekeeper for Beacon Light for 23 years.She was a former member of Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Greater Bradford Senior Center. She sang on the radio in Asbury Park, N.J., and with the country band at the senior center, and with the Jolly Oldsters. She enjoyed playing guitar and singing with her children at area holiday events, as well as knitting and crocheting.Surviving are two daughters, Linda D. (Joe) Bishop of Bradford and Ruth Ann E. (John) Kline of Bradford, one son, James W. (Judy) Johnson of Custer City; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband Arthur E. Crooks Sr.; one son, Arthur E Crooks II; one grandson, Kevin Lee Bishop; two brothers, three sisters, and her fiance, James W. Johnson, who was killed in 1949.Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to the Bradford Senior Center, or a .Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Published in The Bradford Era on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations