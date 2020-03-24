Home

Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Evelyn Wertenberger Obituary
Evelyn F. "Lyn" Wertenberger, 70, of Bradford, went to be with her Lord on Monday (March 23, 2020) while surrounded by her loving family at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1950, in Schuylkill Haven, a daughter of the late William and Evelyn Fellows Purnell.
She was a 1967 graduate of Mount Penn High School, Mount Penn, and a graduate of the Reading Business Institute, Reading.
On Jan. 15, 1972, in the All Saints Episcopal Church, Hershey, she married John C. Wertenberger, who survives.
She was employed by W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery for 19 years until her retirement.
She was a member of the West Branch United Methodist Church. She had a love for all animals especially her pets. She loved spending time with her devoted husband, her children and her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of 48 years, John Wertenberger Sr. of Bradford, she is also survived by one daughter, Heather (Travis) Faulkner of Bradford; one son, John (Vanessa Holmes) Wertenberger Jr. of Hopewell, Va.; one sister, Melanie (David) Hilbert of Lititz; five grandchildren, Mitchell Faulkner, Leah Faulkner, Kayla Wertenberger, Lilly Wertenberger and Jonathan Wertenberger; one niece and three nephews.
Due to the current health situation there will be no public visitation or funeral service at this time. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 or a .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020
