Everett Ellison


1926 - 2020
Everett Ellison Obituary
KANE - Everett D. Ellison, 93, of 223 Park Ave. in Kane, died early Wednesday morning (Jan. 15, 2020) at UPMC Kane.
Born Feb. 10, 1926 in Ridgway, he was the son of Johan and Ellen Peterson Eliason.
He attended Wilcox High School and lived in Long Level, Wilcox, Highland and Kane.
On Nov. 5, 1955 in Ridgway, he married Kay C. Boyd, who survives.
At age 16, Everett joined the U.S. Army during World War II and received the Purple Heart, among other medals and ribbons. Later, he worked at Airco Speer in St. Marys for 35 years.
Ev enjoyed carpentry and being outside: Camping, riding his tractor and scooter, as well as watching and feeding birds, especially blue jays. He liked to watch auto racing and did several crossword puzzles each day.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters, Anita (Joseph) Byrne of Erie, Karen (Paul) Gurdak of Kane and Judy (Terry) Casolo of York; and grandchildren Nichole Dore, Christie Yandi, Christopher Adamski, Jessica Carnahan, Amanda Jagta, Aaron Byrne, Patrick Byrne, Teresa Casolo, Julia Casolo and Jenina Casolo. Eleven great-grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later date which will be announced, and interment of his cremated remains will follow in Highland Cemetery near Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , VA Regional Office, 1000 Liberty Ave., Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020
