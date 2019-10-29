|
ULYSSES - Fay E. Long Booth, 97, of Coudersport, died Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born Sept. 24, 1922, in Sweden Hill, she was a daughter of Joseph E. and Alberta Britt Gleason. On Aug. 16, 1939, she married Floyd W. Long, who predeceased her in 1995. In 1997, she married Clifton Booth, who predeceased her in 2009.
Fay and Floyd owned and operated a dairy farm for over 50 years. She served as a director of the Coudersport Board of Education and IU9 Board, Republican Committeewoman, and a 4H leader.
Fay was a member of the North Eulalia Baptist Church and the Colesburg Community Club. She was an accomplished seamstress, gardener, and pianist.
Surviving are four children, Joan A. (Skip) Carey of Victor, N.Y., Nancy C. Long of Coudersport, Mark (Theresa) Long of Coudersport, and Lisa F. (Kurt) Elliott of Coudersport; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Long Bailey of Coudersport; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Dee Ruter of Coudersport; two brothers, William (Shirley) Gleason of Coudersport and Edwin (Lucy) Gleason of Monticello, Ky.; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by a son, Benjamin R. Long; an infant son, Scott Long; a sister, Alyce G. Reese; and an infant brother, James Gleason.
Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Michael C. Reeves will officiate. Burial will be in Raymond Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Christmas House, 402 North Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019