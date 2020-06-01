Faye E. Taylor, 85, of Gifford, passed away on Saturday (May 30, 2020) at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo (N.Y.).
She was born on March 1, 1935, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of the late Ralph and Mary McClure Farrell.
She was a 1953 graduate of the Otto Eldred High School.
On June 12, 1954, in the former United Methodist Church, Eldred, she married William G. Taylor, who survives.
She was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church where she was involved with quilting and charity work with the women's group. She became a master gardener through Penn State University. Faye and Bill belonged to several dance groups including the Jacks and Jills Square Dance Club, Bradford, the Salamanca See Saws Dance Club, the Kane Hicks and Chicks and the Belles and Beaus. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was employed for several years at the former Corning Glass Works, Bradford.
In addition to her husband of 65 years, Bill Taylor of Gifford, she is also survived by two sons, Dave (Julie) Taylor of Gifford and Rodney Taylor; one brother, Ralph Farrell of Caro, Mich.; five grandchildren, Kristin (Matthew) Sledjeski, Kathy (Carl) Oberg, Andrew (Samantha) Taylor, David (Bobbi Jo) Taylor and Rebecca Williams; 10 great-grandchildren with an 11th due in July; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Dianna Taylor; two brothers, Jacob Farrell and Reese Farrell; and one sister, Mary Lou Cousino.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Max Simms officiating. The family has asked for all visitors to consider following current social distancing guidelines. If anyone feels uncomfortable attending, their sincere thoughts and prayers are welcome.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the Dianna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 153, Gifford, PA 16732, the Hilltop Baptist Church, P.O. Box 76, Gifford, PA 16732; or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.