Felix "Flex" E. Miller, 78, of Limestone, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (Feb. 26, 2019) at the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felix Miller.
He was born on July 2, 1940, in Pontiac, Mich., a son of Lauritz Miller and Mary Pauline Adams.
Felix attended Limestone Union Free School than began working at a young age in the oil fields to help support his family. He would later work for Dresser Manufacturing, retiring in 2002.
He was a life member of the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, the American Legion in Limestone and the VFW in Bradford.
Felix enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandkids, and spending time around the fire drinking a cold one and sharing memories with his friends and family.
He is survived by his seven children, Amy Fink of Emporium, Tim Miller of Bradford, Tina Miller of Bradford, Eric Cramer of Erie, Theresa Steffes of Grand Rapids, Mich., Cynthia Meendering of Hopkins, Mich., and Gail Shoemaker of Grand Rapids; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one brother, Richard Miller of Collins, N.Y.
Felix was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Felix Jr.; six siblings, Mary Ellen Farmsworth, Walt Miller, James Miller, Ted Miller, Marion Miller and Lauritz Miller Jr.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Felix starting at noon March 9 at the Limestone Community Center, 616 Main St., Limestone.
Donations can be made to the Limestone Fire Department, 5886 Church St, Limestone, NY 14753; or University of Buffalo Foundation Inc., PO Box 900, Buffalo, NY 14226.
Online condolence can be made on www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 5, 2019