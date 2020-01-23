|
|
ST. MARYS - Florence M. "Cookie" Baumgratz, 91, of 617 S. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, died on Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020) at Penn Highlands Elk.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1929, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Lawrence "Poppy" and Caroline "Nana" Friedl Woelfel.
A lifelong resident of the area, Cookie was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1947.
On June 28, 1952, in St. Marys Church, she married Paul H. "Chicken" Baumgratz, who preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 1992.
She was a member of St. Marys Church, where she was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society and served as a Sacristan. She volunteered her time at the church helping with funeral dinners and baking bread for Thanksgiving. She was also active with RCIA and the Rainbows grief counseling for children.
Over the years, she helped her husband with his businesses, and was the bookkeeper for Hi-Way Service and St. Marys Beverage. She also helped manage the Fairlane Motel.
She enjoyed going to Friday night Bible study and attending German class with her friends. Also a member of the Red Hat Society, Cookie greatly enjoyed playing cards with her friends on Friday nights. Most of all, she was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Stephen) Lanzel of St. Marys and Mary (fiance Dave Kite) Baumgratz of Kersey; and by two sons, Paul (Terry) Baumgratz and Robert "Peanut" (Donna) Baumgratz, both of St. Marys. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Eric (Molly) Lanzel, Amy (Bob) Schutz, Laura (Chris) Kaltwasser, Ryan (Amanda) Baumgratz, Kurt Baumgratz, Katie (James) Reed, Ricky (Caitlyn) Krishart and Karissa (Shawn) Helbert and by 10 great-grandchildren; Ashlynn, Brynlee, Nora, Kira, Kaleb, Josie, C.J., Kalie, Kaydence, Case, and was anticipating the birth of two more great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Florence M. "Cookie" Baumgratz will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Marys Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System or to the St. Marys Church.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020