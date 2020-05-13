Florence Jean Crum, 84, a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, of 20 Kent Drive, Bradford, passed away Monday (May 11, 2020) at UPMC Hamot, in Erie.
Born Feb. 8, 1936, in Cyclone, she was a daughter of the late Nelson J. and Lena Anna Price Shonts. She attended Cyclone schools.
On Dec. 20, 1958, in Bradford, she married Richard E. "Dick" Crum Sr., who preceded her in death on July 9, 1990.
Surviving is five sons, Robert Crum of Bradford, Richard (Carrie) Crum Jr. of Duke Center, Ronald (Tammy) Crum of Salina, Kan., Rick Crum of Eldred, and Roy (Beth) Crum of Bradford; two daughters, Susan (Terry) Leightley of Emporium and Dawn Crum of Jamestown, N.Y.; 27 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, three brothers, Kenneth Shonts, Frank Shonts, and Jack Shonts, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; three sisters, Virginia Burns, Helen Smith and infant Grace Shonts; four brothers, Everett Shonts, Donald Shonts, Ralph Shonts and Art Shonts.
Florence's family invites their family and friends to view a Celebration of Life for Florence to be streamed online at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the United Methodist Church officiating. To view this service please go to www.hollenbeckcahill.com Committal services and burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 13 to May 20, 2020.