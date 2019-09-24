Home

Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Eldred United Methodist Church
Florence Marvin Obituary
ELDRED - Florence M.M. Marvin, 84, of Barnum Road, passed away on Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, following a brief illness.
Friends may call on Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) from 2 to 4 and again from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Eldred United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are incomplete, a complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's edition.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
