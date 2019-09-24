|
ELDRED - Florence M.M. Marvin, 84, of Barnum Road, passed away on Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, following a brief illness.
Friends may call on Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) from 2 to 4 and again from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Eldred United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are incomplete, a complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's edition.
